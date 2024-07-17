Russian troops fired at Ukrainians in the Donetsk region: 30 garages and houses were damaged. PHOTOS

On 16 July 2024, the Russian occupiers shelled the town of Ukrainsk, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the shelling set 30 private garages on fire and damaged residential buildings.

Rescuers fought the fire for 8 hours and extinguished the fires with a total area of 400 sq m.

It is also noted that firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to residential buildings.













