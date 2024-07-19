Last day, occupiers shelled Kupiansk, Kozacha Lopan, and the villages of Kupiansk and Bohodukhiv districts, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked the Kharkiv region with FAB-1500, MLRS, and UAVs yesterday

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

At night, Russians attacked Chuhuiv, 9 people were injured, including a 14-year-old child.

In the evening of 18 July, around 22:00, the enemy shelled Kupyansk with a FAB-1500. A private house and a two-story building of the enterprise were damaged in the town.

In the afternoon, the occupants attacked Kozacha Lopan village with MLRS, damaging 5 private houses and a car.

A private house was destroyed in the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, as a result of a drone attack.

On the night of 18 July, private houses in the village of Hlushkivka were damaged as a result of aerial shelling by a FAB-250. A civilian woman died and two civilian men were injured. An unexploded enemy KAB-250 was found in the village.

























