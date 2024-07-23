Ruscists attacked Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk region: Three children were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a kamikaze drone.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Two boys aged 14 and one aged 13 sustained shrapnel injuries. The teenagers were hospitalised. Their condition is moderate," the head of the region said, adding that private houses were also damaged.

