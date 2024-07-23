As result of Russian strike on Lyman in Donetsk region, 2 people were killed and 6 wounded. PHOTOS

On 23 July, Russian troops shelled the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region, killing 2 people and injuring 6 others.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on July 23, 2024, at 5:20 p.m., Russian troops shelled the town of Lyman. The munitions hit a residential area, killing two local residents aged 58 and 66. Two women aged 50 and 74 and a 51-year-old man also sustained moderate injuries. Previously, the army of the aggressor state used UMPB D-30 SN.

At 6 p.m., Russians attacked Novohrodivka amalgamated territorial community, attacking the road with an FPV drone. Three civilians were injured.

About 15 residential buildings and a car were damaged. Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

See more: Russian attack on Mykolaiv: 12-year-old dancer Kyryl Diadyushko died. PHOTOS



