As result of Russian strike on Lyman in Donetsk region, 2 people were killed and 6 wounded. PHOTOS
On 23 July, Russian troops shelled the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region, killing 2 people and injuring 6 others.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.
According to the investigation, on July 23, 2024, at 5:20 p.m., Russian troops shelled the town of Lyman. The munitions hit a residential area, killing two local residents aged 58 and 66. Two women aged 50 and 74 and a 51-year-old man also sustained moderate injuries. Previously, the army of the aggressor state used UMPB D-30 SN.
At 6 p.m., Russians attacked Novohrodivka amalgamated territorial community, attacking the road with an FPV drone. Three civilians were injured.
About 15 residential buildings and a car were damaged. Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password