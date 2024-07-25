Consequences of enemy shelling of Odesa region: two people were injured. PHOTOS
On the night of 25 July, UAV occupants attacked the border and civilian infrastructure of the southern Odesa region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Odesa region
As a result of the attack, private households were damaged, and an elderly couple was injured.
The Izmail District State Administration clarified that the enemy hit the port infrastructure of the town of Vilkove. The occupiers launched 11 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. A private house was also hit.
As a reminder, the Russians shelled the south of the Odesa region for the second night in a row, causing destruction and casualties.
