Ratel N robot for evacuating wounded from battlefield has been put into mass production - Fedorov. PHOTO

The Ratel H robot developed by Brave1 can transport two wounded at once; it has already passed field tests and has been put into mass production.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Ratel H was developed by members of the Brave1 defense cluster and is designed to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield. The robot can carry 400+ kg of payload, so it can transport several people at once. Thanks to its design, it is able to move over difficult terrain and works quietly, so it is invisible to the enemy. It is also equipped with night cameras to effectively perform tasks in low visibility conditions and at night," the statement said.

It is also noted that the robot can be used for various tasks: it can be equipped with an electronic warfare device, a mobile observation post, a combat module or a demining unit.

Read: Brave1 has launched a new programme for defense startups. Grant amounts increased to 2 million

It is worth noting that the system is equipped with satellite communications, so the operator can control it over a very long distance.



Fedorov said that Ratel H has already been field-tested and put into mass production - the military is using it and giving positive feedback.



"Technology is our asymmetric response to the enemy. The more of them we have on the frontline, the fewer enemies we have," the minister said.

Also read: More than 1600 developments and 1000 manufacturers registered on Brave1 platform, - Ministry of Digital Transformation