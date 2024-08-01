In Lutsk, man took out gun instead of military registration documents and threatened TCR and patrol policemen, he was detained. PHOTOS

In Lutsk, a man threatened TCR servicemen and patrol police officers with firearms. He was detained.

This was reported by the Volyn Regional TCR and SS, as well as the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the incident occurred on 1 August at around 10:30 a.m. on Molodi Avenue in a residential area of Lutsk. When police officers and military personnel of the TCR and SS asked him to show his personal and military registration documents, the man, without explaining his reasons, began to threaten the military and police with firearms.

After that, the man fled and hid in one of the apartments. The KORD special forces were involved in his detention. The detainee was a 39-year-old local resident.

Law enforcement officers are currently investigating a criminal case under Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - threats or violence against a law enforcement officer. The suspect faces up to 3 years in prison.

See more: 17-year-old FSB agent who tried to burn down the TCRSS building in Vinnytsia was detained - SSU. PHOTOS