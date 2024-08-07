ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10407 visitors online
News Photo
9 697 88

Border guards detain 48 evaders travelling to Moldova in "KAMAZ" truck. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The 48 men were planning to illegally cross the border in a KAMAZ truck after paying UAH 150,000.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"A ticket to Moldova for only 150,000 UAH - as many as 48 men were tempted by this price. But the comfort of the journey was out of the question, as the 'carriers' offered them only one vehicle option: a truck," the report says.

As noted, almost fifty Ukrainians were crammed into the back of the truck.

Прямували за кордон у "КАМАЗІ"

However, even in the crush and for little money, they did not get abroad, as they were detected by border guards.

See more: Group of "swimmers" in life jackets trying to cross Tisza was detained 200 metres from border - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Прямували за кордон у "КАМАЗІ"

The State Border Guard Service reported that administrative reports had been drawn up against the offenders, the Kamaz was seized, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: 23 evaders tried to cross border on grain truck - SBGS. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1076) Moldova (275) Evaders (246)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 