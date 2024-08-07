Border guards detain 48 evaders travelling to Moldova in "KAMAZ" truck. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The 48 men were planning to illegally cross the border in a KAMAZ truck after paying UAH 150,000.

"A ticket to Moldova for only 150,000 UAH - as many as 48 men were tempted by this price. But the comfort of the journey was out of the question, as the 'carriers' offered them only one vehicle option: a truck," the report says.

As noted, almost fifty Ukrainians were crammed into the back of the truck.

However, even in the crush and for little money, they did not get abroad, as they were detected by border guards.

The State Border Guard Service reported that administrative reports had been drawn up against the offenders, the Kamaz was seized, and the investigation is ongoing.

