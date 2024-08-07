2 people injured as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

2 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.

The occupiers launched artillery and kamikaze drones to the district. Specifically, they targeted Nikopol, Pokrov and Myrove communities.

The victims were men aged 37 and 66. Both will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A multi-storey building and 2 private houses were also damaged. A garage and 3 outbuildings were smashed, one of them was destroyed.

Infrastructure and a utility company were damaged. Cars and power lines were damaged.

According to the updated information, 12 solar panels and a private house were damaged during the night shelling of the Chervonohryhorivka community.

See more: Ruscists attacked Nikopol district: houses, agricultural company, power lines and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS



