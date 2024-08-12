Fire breaks out in Andriivske area, Mykolaiv region: burning area - 70 hectares. PHOTOS

Firefighters are extinguishing a fire in the protected Andriivske area in Mykolaiv region. The situation is complicated by gusty winds.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

They said that the fire engulfed more than 30 hectares of coniferous flooring and dry grass, and partially spread to the residential sector of Kovalivka village. Three outbuildings and two residential buildings caught fire, but were extinguished.

According to the rescuers, the fire is being extinguished by a gusty wind. A total of 75 firefighters and 15 units of SES equipment are working at the scene.

Rescuers are monitoring the situation using a UAV.

Later, the State Emergency Service said that as of 18:00, the total area of the fire was 70 hectares, of which 50 hectares - is a forest, 20 hectares. - dry grass and reeds.

There is no threat to the housing sector.

An additional 45 firefighters and 2 units of equipment were engaged to extinguish the fire.

