Burned AFU car and prepared assassination attempt on Ukrainian officer: 20 year old RF agent detained in Kyiv, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police detained a Russian intelligence agent who burned a military vehicle in Pechersk for a reward and was preparing an attempted assassination of a serviceman of a Defence Forces unit in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"To make sure that the agent was able to complete the task, the enemy first gave him two 'test cases' - to set fire to the cars of Ukrainian defenders. After that, the defendant received a new assignment: to install video surveillance of a Ukrainian officer. In the future, the enemy planned to assassinate him," the statement said.

The SSU and the National Police exposed the enemy's plans in advance and detained the offender in his own home when he was preparing to conduct additional reconnaissance near the "target" and had not yet installed a camera.

The suspect was a 20-year-old Kyiv resident.

Read more: SSU: Occupiers’ informant who "leaked" gun stations of AFU near Pokrovsk gets 13 years in prison

During the searches, the flammable mixture he used to set fire to the car and a mobile phone with evidence of the crimes were seized from him.

Based on the collected materials, the SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Read more: Russians are redeploying some units from Zaporizhzhia region to Kursk region, but their number is small - OGT Tavria





