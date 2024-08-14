Man arrested in Kyiv for selling hand grenade launchers on Internet and sending them by mail to buyers. PHOTO
Kyiv law enforcement officers detained a 40-year-old man who was selling hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers on Internet sites.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
According to the investigation, a 40-year-old native of Kyiv set up a scheme for the illegal sale of hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers in the capital through specialised websites.
Initially, a Kyiv resident sold an AT-4 anti-tank grenade launcher for UAH 40,000 through an advert. The buyer transferred part of the money to his card, and the other part by post after receiving the goods.
Later, the man sent another grenade launcher with AT-4 RPG anti-tank grenades to another client, also through the post.
The offender was detained red-handed during a special operation conducted in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. He was served a notice of suspicion, and investigators are deciding on a measure of restraint.
Law enforcers are establishing the origin of the weapons and ammunition the man was selling.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password