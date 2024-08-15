Air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic threat (updated)

In the evening of 15 August, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of enemy ballistic missiles. At 7:48 p.m., all clear signal was given. The air raid alert lasted 15 minutes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The threat of using ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction!" the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

As of 7:40, the air raid alert map looks like this:

