News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Throughout the night and morning, Russians attacked Nikopol with artillery, kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition: infrastructure, enterprises and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

In the evening and at night, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district with artillery, kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from UAVs. In the morning, Russian troops continued their terror.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets districts were under fire.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 16 серпня

Infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attacks. A utility company, a private house, a garage, and a fire truck were destroyed. An unused building caught fire and was extinguished. A power line was also damaged.

No one was reportedly injured.

The air alert is currently in effect in the region.

