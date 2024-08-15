ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
493 0

Occupiers attack Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery: Homes, infrastructure and enterprises are damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, the enemy did not stop attacking the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They used heavy artillery and targeted with kamikaze drones.

This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov and Myrove communities were under fire from the occupiers.

The enemy attacks damaged infrastructure, private and transport enterprises, an agricultural company, and a service station.

Обстріл Нікопольщини 15 серпня

In addition, a multi-storey building, two private houses, and four cars were damaged.

It is reported that there were no dead or injured.

Обстріл Нікопольщини 15 серпня
Обстріл Нікопольщини 15 серпня

As a reminder, an explosion occurred in Pavlohrad today, causing a fire and injuring a 21-year-old man.

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Nikopol (686)
