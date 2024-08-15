Occupiers attack Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery: Homes, infrastructure and enterprises are damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, the enemy did not stop attacking the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They used heavy artillery and targeted with kamikaze drones.

This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov and Myrove communities were under fire from the occupiers.



The enemy attacks damaged infrastructure, private and transport enterprises, an agricultural company, and a service station.

In addition, a multi-storey building, two private houses, and four cars were damaged.

It is reported that there were no dead or injured.

Read more: Two people are killed and five injured as result of RF air strike on enterprise in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS (updated)





As a reminder, an explosion occurred in Pavlohrad today, causing a fire and injuring a 21-year-old man.