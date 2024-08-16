Buffalo MPV, one of safest armored vehicles in world, is authorized for supply to AFU - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the Buffalo MPV armored engineering vehicle for supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This armored vehicle is called one of the safest in the world.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

What is the Buffalo MPV

As noted, the Buffalo MPV is a US Army engineering vehicle manufactured using MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) technology. This is a class of military vehicles with enhanced ballistic protection. The vehicles have a V-shaped bottom to dissipate the energy of an explosion and special shock-mitigating seat. Structurally, armoured vehicles consist of a monolithic armour capsule and external explosion-absorbing units.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Buffalo MPV is a deep modernisation of the well-known CASSPIR armoured vehicle. This armoured vehicle has been used during military operations in South Africa since the 1980s, in Iraq and Afghanistan. SASSPIR is in service with the armies and security forces of more than 10 countries. It is noteworthy that no armoured vehicle of this model has been hit by explosions or shelling during its operation in combat conditions.

It is reported that engineering armoured vehicles of this model are currently in service with the armies of Canada, France, Italy, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom.

Protection level

The Buffalo MPV is classified as a category III vehicle according to STANAG 4569 and can withstand a mine blast with an explosive force equivalent to 20 kg of TNT. The windows are protected by 15 cm bulletproof glass, and the armour capsule is made of composite armour, additionally protected by bulletproof grilles. The vehicle is equipped with a 9-metre-long manipulator with a built-in camera and sensors for defusing explosives.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and authorised for operational service about 20 models of armoured combat vehicles based on the MRAP principle since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion.