Ministry of Defence is working to create unified UAV control centre on battlefield in real time - Umerov. VIDEO
The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is currently working to integrate ground and airborne robotic and unmanned systems into a single real-time control centre for all drones on the battlefield.
This was announced on Facebook by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, together with the Minister of Defence of Lithuania Laurinas Kasciunas, they visited a test site for innovative military developments.
"The test site demonstrated the capabilities of reconnaissance drones, remote-controlled machine guns on turrets, demining robots and the effectiveness of ground-based robotic sanitation platforms," Umerov said.
According to the Minister of Defence, all these innovative developments were created by Ukrainian companies and are aimed at improving Ukraine's defence capabilities.
"We are working to integrate ground and airborne robotic and unmanned systems into a single control centre for all drones on the battlefield in real time. The Ministry of Defence continues to actively innovate and develop the army of the future. Unmanned systems are our priority, which is already changing the situation on the battlefield," Umerov said.
