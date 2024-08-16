Church for military is opened in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. PHOTOS

A church for military personnel was opened in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

This was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is located in the Life-Giving Source Church on the territory of the Lower Lavra of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

The first sacred service has already been held in the church with the participation of military chaplains and servicemen of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Medical Forces and soldiers undergoing treatment and recovery from injury. As well as cadets - future warriors.

"Military chaplains will conduct services in the church together with the monastery brethren led by the abbot of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Bishop Abraham. The chaplains will also provide spiritual support to their colleagues," the statement said.

