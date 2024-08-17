Attack on Sumy: 10 cars caught fire, rescuers eliminated ignition sources. PHOTOS

In the morning, Russians attacked a residential area in Sumy, setting fire to cars in the car park near high-rise buildings. The fires have been extinguished.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, enemy aircraft attacked the city of Sumy, as a result of the shelling, 10 civilian cars parked next to multi-story residential buildings caught fire at once. In addition, the blast wave smashed out windows and damaged the facades of residential buildings and other premises," the statement said.

It is noted that the rescuers managed to eliminate the fire and prevent the fire from spreading to other vehicles. The area that was struck was inspected

As a reminder, on the morning of 17 August, Russian troops attacked Sumy, leaving one person injured.