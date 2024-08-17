ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11666 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
727 1

Day in Donetsk region: two dead and two wounded, three districts of region were attacked. PHOTOS

Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region came under Russian shelling yesterday, there are dead and wounded

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, numerous private houses and multi-story buildings were damaged, and a petrol station was damaged in Hirnyk.

Kramatorsk district

A gas pipeline was damaged in the Mykolayivka district. In Markove of the Kostiantynivka district, 3 houses were damaged.

Read it on Censor.NET: Russian army is 6 kilometers from Myrnohrad, the situation is tense and stable - MBA

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 2 houses were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 1 person was killed, 6 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, 2 industrial buildings, and 2 non-residential buildings were damaged. In Siversk, a person was injured and a house was damaged.

Обстріли Донеччини

As noted, in total, Russians fired 14 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 2,610 people were evacuated from the front line, including 325 children.

Read: Russian army continues to maintain relatively high rate of advance in Donetsk region - ISW

Обстріли Донеччини
Обстріли Донеччини
Обстріли Донеччини

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Donetska region (3658)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 