Five explosions rang out in Kramatorsk: occupiers hit with Smerch MLRS, person was found under the rubble. PHOTO
Kramatorsk in Donetsk region is under enemy fire, with five explosions in the city.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"One of the Smerch MLRS missiles hit a two-storey building, the others hit an industrial area. The debris damaged a gas pipeline. Currently, we know about 1 person who is under the rubble - a rescue operation is underway," the statement said.
The final consequences of the shelling are being established.
"It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region! Evacuate!" - Filashkin called.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password