Mykhailo Mordashov, military man and former football player, died in Kherson. PHOTOS

On 16 August 2024, Mykhailo Mordashov, a master of the 2nd division of striking unmanned aerial systems, died in Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Football Association.

The defender was born in 1992, he studied at Kherson secondary school No. 55. He was a master of the second section of the unmanned aerial vehicle platoon of the unmanned aerial vehicle platoon. During a strike from an FPV drone, Mykhailo and his comrade-in-arms sustained life-threatening injuries.

"Mykhailo was not only a dedicated serviceman who always came to the aid of his friends and colleagues, but also an active participant in the football life of Kherson and the region, a participant in the open championship of the Futsal Association of Kherson Region. He played for the following teams: FC Crystal Kherson, FC "Rescuer" Kherson, "Anserglob" Kherson and others," the statement reads.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ihor Severenchuk, a pupil of FC Karpaty, was killed during the fighting in Kursk region. PHOTO.







