ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6134 visitors online
News Photo War
407 2

Day in Donetsk region: 3 people are killed, 9 are injured. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian invaders killed 3 people and wounded 9 in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district

As a result of Russian shelling, 1 person was killed and 1 was wounded in Razlyv of Velykonovosilkivska TG.

Pokrovskyi district

1 person was injured in Hirnyk of Kurakhivka TG, an infrastructure facility was damaged. In Kurakhivka, 10 private houses and 3 two-storey buildings were damaged. In Novoukrainka of Pokrovske TG, 4 people were wounded and a house was damaged. In Toretsk of Shakhovka TG, an enterprise was damaged. Hrodivska TG is under constant artillery fire. In Myrnohrad, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded.

Read more: Enemy occupied Mykolaivka, Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Kramatorsk district

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Novyi Lyman TG. A person was wounded in Kostiantynivka, a private house and 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk 1 person died and 1 was injured. In Chasovoyarsk TG, 6 private houses, a multi-storey building and 4 outbuildings were damaged. In Siversk TG, 2 houses were damaged: in Serebryanka and Dronivka.

Over the last day, 3,097 people, including 191 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

During the day, ruscists killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: in Myrnohrad, Toretsk and Rozlyv.

Another 9 people in the region were injured over the day.

See more: Overnight in Sumy region: enemy struck 275 times in 40 localities, one person was killed. PHOTO

Наслідки обстрілів Донецької області 18 серпня
Наслідки обстрілів Донецької області 18 серпня
Наслідки обстрілів Донецької області 18 серпня
Наслідки обстрілів Донецької області 18 серпня
Наслідки обстрілів Донецької області 18 серпня

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Donetska region (3658)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 