Day in Donetsk region: 3 people are killed, 9 are injured. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian invaders killed 3 people and wounded 9 in Donetsk region.

Volnovakha district

As a result of Russian shelling, 1 person was killed and 1 was wounded in Razlyv of Velykonovosilkivska TG.

Pokrovskyi district

1 person was injured in Hirnyk of Kurakhivka TG, an infrastructure facility was damaged. In Kurakhivka, 10 private houses and 3 two-storey buildings were damaged. In Novoukrainka of Pokrovske TG, 4 people were wounded and a house was damaged. In Toretsk of Shakhovka TG, an enterprise was damaged. Hrodivska TG is under constant artillery fire. In Myrnohrad, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded.

Kramatorsk district

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Novyi Lyman TG. A person was wounded in Kostiantynivka, a private house and 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk 1 person died and 1 was injured. In Chasovoyarsk TG, 6 private houses, a multi-storey building and 4 outbuildings were damaged. In Siversk TG, 2 houses were damaged: in Serebryanka and Dronivka.

Over the last day, 3,097 people, including 191 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

