During day, occupiers attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery: district center and 3 communities were shelled. PHOTOS

On 19 August, Russian troops attacked several districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak.

Thus, according to his information, the district centre, Myrovka, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities suffered in the Nikopol district. The aggressor fired from artillery and hit with kamikaze drones. He also dropped a shell from a UAV.

There was a fire. 2 private houses and a car were destroyed. A multi-storey building was damaged.

Sinelnykivka and Kryvyi Rih districts also experienced shelling. In the latter, the Zelenodolsk community was hit. Infrastructure, solar panels and outbuildings were destroyed there.







"In the afternoon, the occupiers sent a reconnaissance drone to the Dnipropetrovsk region. It was destroyed by the defenders of the sky. However, it was not without consequences. The solar panels were damaged," said Lysak.

As the RMA noted, there were no fatalities or injuries everywhere.