"White Angels" from Donetsk region conduct training for police and rescuers from Sumy region who will evacuate people - Interior Ministry. PHOTO

"The White Angels from Donetsk region have started training for police and rescuers from Sumy region who will be evacuating people.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

For almost 2 years now, White Angel evacuation teams have been saving the lives of Donetsk region residents by evacuating people under fire. Thanks to their work, more than 7,500 people have been transported to safety, including 830 children.

"They previously shared their experience with their Kharkiv and Kherson colleagues. Now the White Angel will appear in the Sumy region. Specialists of evacuation teams will learn how to quickly navigate non-standard situations, provide first aid in extreme conditions and apply crisis communication skills," the minister said.

Over the past two weeks, more than 5,000 people have been evacuated from the communities in Sumy region that are most affected by hostile shelling.