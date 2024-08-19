Fighter of "Siberian Battalion" Vladyslav Yurchenko was killed during amphibious operation on Kinburn Spit. PHOTO

Vladyslav Yurchenko, an anarchist from Russia, call sign Pirate, was killed in the battle for Ukraine. The 22-year-old soldier was killed on August 9 during an amphibious operation on the Kinburn Spit.

This was reported by Ivan Astashyn, Censor.NET informs.

On August 9, fighters of the Siberian Battalion, together with other units, participated in an amphibious operation on the Kinburn Spit occupied by Russian troops. Vladyslav Yurchenko was wounded in action, and they tried to evacuate him, but the boat was shot at by a Russian ATGM. Vladyslav was killed.

