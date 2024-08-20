Day in Donetsk region: Three districts of Donetsk region are under fire from ruscists, 5 people are killed, 7 are wounded. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops shelled three districts of Donetsk region, killing 5 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

A person was wounded in Selydove, a house and 6 garages were damaged. 4 multi-storey buildings were damaged in Kurakhove. In Pokrovsk, a social facility and 12 multi-storey buildings were damaged; in Novoandriivka, 1 building was destroyed and 3 damaged. In Hannivka of Dobropillia community, 4 administrative buildings and 4 private houses were damaged. An agricultural enterprise was damaged in Udachna TG.

Kramatorsk district

In Zarichne of Lyman TG, 3 people died, 4 houses were destroyed and 2 more damaged; 1 house was damaged in Novoye and Torske. In Katerynivka, Illinivska TG, 1 building was damaged. In Novoyavlenka of Novodonetsk TG, 2 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk, 1 person was killed and 3 wounded, 3 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk TG, 2 people were wounded, 14 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. In Siversk, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, 9 houses were damaged.

In total, 3426 people, including 302 children, were evacuated from the frontline over the past 24 hours.

On 19 August, Russian troops killed 5 residents of Donetsk region: in Zarichne, 1 in Toretsk and Siversk

Another 7 people were injured in the region over the day.

Russian army occupies Mezhove, Skuchne and Zhuravka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP










