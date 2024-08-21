Day in Donetsk region: Three regions of region are under fire from Russian Federation, there is dead person, 4 wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 18 times over the last day, resulting in one death and 4 injuries.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin

Pokrovsk district

A private house and a religious building were damaged in Kurakhove. In Hannivka and Berestki, the private sector is in the area of damage. Ukrainsk was shelled in the Selydove district . The Hrodivsa district is under constant shelling. An administrative building was destroyed in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district

A non-residential building was damaged in Ridkodub of the Lyman district. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 1 injured, 4 multi-story buildings, a shop, and a car were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Toretsk. In the Chasiv Yar district, 8 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, an infrastructure facility, and 2 non-residential buildings were damaged. A house was damaged in Serebrianka of the Siverska district.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 18 times at settlements in the Donetsk region. 5167 people, including 207 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

During the day, Russian occupants killed 1 resident of the region. Another 4 people were wounded.

