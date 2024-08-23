ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10275 visitors online
News Photo
4 886 4

Leonid Lavrenchuk, employee of National Museum of Folk Architecture and Folkways, was killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Leonid Lavrenchuk, an employee of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Folkways of Ukraine, died at the front. He had been defending Ukraine since 2014.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life.

On the shield, our employee Leonid Lavrenchuk has been beating the bastards since 2014.

An artist, a hero, there are few such people," the statement reads.

Volunteer Kateryna Ukraintseva said that the funeral service of the deceased soldier will take place on 25 August in Bucha.

See more: Fighter of "Siberian Battalion" Vladyslav Yurchenko was killed during amphibious operation on Kinburn Spit. PHOTO

Загинув Леонід Лавренчук
Загинув Леонід Лавренчук

Author: 

museum (33) losses (2011) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2884)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 