Leonid Lavrenchuk, employee of National Museum of Folk Architecture and Folkways, was killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Leonid Lavrenchuk, an employee of the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Folkways of Ukraine, died at the front. He had been defending Ukraine since 2014.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life.

On the shield, our employee Leonid Lavrenchuk has been beating the bastards since 2014.

An artist, a hero, there are few such people," the statement reads.

Volunteer Kateryna Ukraintseva said that the funeral service of the deceased soldier will take place on 25 August in Bucha.

