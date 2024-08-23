ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11202 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 044 0

Occupiers attack Olimpiiskyi sports complex in center of Kurakhove: two wounded, high-rise buildings and shopping center damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 23 August, Russians launched an air strike on the centre of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region, with a direct hit on the Olimpiiskyi sports complex.

This was announced by the head of the Kurakhove MMA Roman Padun, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy continues to destroy our city... Today in the afternoon they conducted a treacherous air strike on the centre of Kurakhove. There was a direct hit on the Olimpiiskyi sports centre. Nearby high-rise buildings, buildings and the city's shopping centre were damaged," the statement said.

Read more: Defence forces advance near Novovodiane in Donetsk region - DeepState

Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня

It is also noted that two people were wounded as a result of the strike.

"It is becoming extremely dangerous to stay in the city. Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine. Take care of yourselves and your families!!!" added the head of the MMA.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed civilian in Myrne, another 8 were wounded. PHOTOS

Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня
Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня
Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня
Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня
Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня
Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня
Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня
Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня
Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня
Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня
Удар по Кураховому 23 серпня

Author: 

shoot out (13054) Donetska region (3654)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 