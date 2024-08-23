Occupiers attack Olimpiiskyi sports complex in center of Kurakhove: two wounded, high-rise buildings and shopping center damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 23 August, Russians launched an air strike on the centre of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region, with a direct hit on the Olimpiiskyi sports complex.

This was announced by the head of the Kurakhove MMA Roman Padun, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy continues to destroy our city... Today in the afternoon they conducted a treacherous air strike on the centre of Kurakhove. There was a direct hit on the Olimpiiskyi sports centre. Nearby high-rise buildings, buildings and the city's shopping centre were damaged," the statement said.

It is also noted that two people were wounded as a result of the strike.

"It is becoming extremely dangerous to stay in the city. Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine. Take care of yourselves and your families!!!" added the head of the MMA.

