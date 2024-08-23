Warrior Leonid Lavrenchuk died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A resident of Bucha, Leonid Lavrenchuk, was killed defending Ukraine.

This was reported by the Bucha City Council, Censor.NET reports.

The 51-year-old soldier has been defending the country from Russian occupiers in the ATO zone since 2014. He was a participant in the Revolution of Dignity. After the full-scale invasion, he was one of the first to voluntarily go to the front.

Leonid was one of those who took part in the battles for the Kursk region and served in the hottest spots of the frontline. His life was tragically cut short on 20 August 2024 in the Sumy region by an enemy drone.

Bohdan, a 6-month-old son, lost his loving father.

The funeral service will take place on Sunday, 25 August, in Bucha. At 11:00 - near the house at 5 Nove Shosse Street. The burial will take place at 12:00 on the Alley of Heroes.

