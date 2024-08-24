In Sumy region, Ruscists attacked civilian car with drone: couple died. PHOTO

On the morning of 24 August, Russian occupants attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in the Esman district of the Sumy region. A couple was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office and the local publication Kordon.Media.

According to the investigation, on 24 August 2024, around 08:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy, according to preliminary data, attacked a civilian car travelling along the Kipti - Hlukhiv - Bachivsk highway with a drone.

The attack killed a 35-year-old man, Oleksandr, and his 34-year-old wife, Nataliya.

The village head Serhiy Minakov said that the tragedy occurred near the village of Vilna Sloboda of the Esman district. Small children were left without parents.

Read more on Censor.NET: 57 explosions in 11 border communities of Sumy region at night and in the morning