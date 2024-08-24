ENG
In Huliaypole, invaders destroyed museum-manor of Nestor Makhn’s family. PHOTOS

Russian invaders destroyed the memorial museum-estate of the Nestor Makhno family in the town of Huliaypole, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the National Police.

"In Gulyaypol, the occupants destroyed the memorial museum-estate of the family of Nestor Makhno. The building caught fire as a result of a shell hit and burned to the ground," the Interior Ministry said.

Also, during the day, the Russians conducted 306 attacks on 9 settlements in the Polohiv and Vasylivka districts. They used aircraft, MLRS, tanks, artillery, and drones.

Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia district, Gulyaypole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Robotyne, Malynivka, Preobrazhenka in Pologivskyi district were in the crosshairs of the Russians.

No civilians were injured during the shelling.

Обстріли Запорізької області

