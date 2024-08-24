ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11358 visitors online
News Photo
1 982 1

In Kharkiv region, SES vehicle exploded on explosives, injuring two rescuers. PHOTOS

On Saturday, 24 August, a fire truck hit an enemy explosive device in the Kharkiv region. Two rescuers were injured.

This was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The State Emergency Service said that it happened while extinguishing a forest fire in the de-occupied territory near Balakliia, Izium district.

"A fire tanker truck exploded on an enemy explosive device. Two rescuers were injured and hospitalised," the statement said.

На Харківщині автомобіль ДСНС підірвався на вибухівці, поранено двох рятувальників

На Харківщині автомобіль ДСНС підірвався на вибухівці, поранено двох рятувальників

На Харківщині автомобіль ДСНС підірвався на вибухівці, поранено двох рятувальників

Read more: Occupiers attack Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, with artillery, wounding three rescuers

Author: 

State Emergency Service of Ukraine (758) disruption (160)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 