In Kharkiv region, SES vehicle exploded on explosives, injuring two rescuers. PHOTOS
On Saturday, 24 August, a fire truck hit an enemy explosive device in the Kharkiv region. Two rescuers were injured.
This was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
The State Emergency Service said that it happened while extinguishing a forest fire in the de-occupied territory near Balakliia, Izium district.
"A fire tanker truck exploded on an enemy explosive device. Two rescuers were injured and hospitalised," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password