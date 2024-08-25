Russians fire at FENIX evacuation group near Ukrainsk. PHOTOS

During the evacuation of civilians from Ukrainsk, Pokrovsk district, a vehicle of the FENIX evacuation group came under attack from an enemy FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"During the evacuation from Ukrainsk, Pokrovsk district, a vehicle of the FENIX evacuation group came under attack from an enemy FPV drone on the road," the statement said.

It is noted that at the time of the impact, there were 2 rescuers, a policeman and 4 evacuees, including a child born in 2016.

"The impact damaged an armoured Land Rover Defender vehicle. Fortunately, no people were injured," the SES added.

