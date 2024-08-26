ENG
Consequences of Russian attack on Kyiv region: three injured, including five-month-old child. PHOTOS

Today, 26 August 2024, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region once again. Three people were injured, including a five-month-old child.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, local residents' houses and vehicles were damaged.

Consequences of the attack

As of 12:00, 22 private houses were damaged and one house was destroyed. In addition, two cars, a garage, a utility room and a fence were damaged. The grass flooring also caught fire. Police officers are inspecting and recording the consequences of the attack.

Investigators will initiate criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

