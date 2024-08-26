UAV debris fell on road in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district: fire started, one person was injured. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, the debris of a Russian drone fell on the Obukhiv highway in the Holosiivskyi district.

This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klytschko, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, rescuers received a report that the debris of a UAV had fallen on the Obukhiv highway in Holosiivskyi district. Emergency services were dispatched to clarify the information.

"A fire broke out in Holosiivskyi district of the capital, where the debris of an enemy UAV fell on the road, completely destroying a car. The driver of the car was injured. The fire has now been localised," Klytschko said later.

