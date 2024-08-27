Andriy Kasianov, actor of Dnipro National Shevchenko Theatre, was killed in action with enemy. PHOTO

Andriy Kasianov, a drama actor from the Taras Shevchenko National Theatre of Dnipro, was killed in action with the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the theatre.

"A talented actor, a sincere and kind person, a brave defender of our country. The news of Andriy's death shocked our entire theatre family. We remember and will remember him as the most worthy person," the statement said.

"Sincere gratitude, boundless respect and eternal memory to you, Andriy! We remember you as a man of strong and unconquerable spirit. You gave your life for the sake of our peaceful future in a free and independent Ukraine!" the theatre added.

