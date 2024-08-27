Russians attack church in Donetsk region and attack rescuers who came to extinguish fire - SES. PHOTOS

In Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region, the enemy destroyed a religious building - a local church.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy destroyed a religious building. Russian occupiers continue to demonstrate their cynicism and barbarism. In the evening of August 26, the enemy attacked the village of Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk district. The shelling caused a fire in the local church," the statement said.

As noted, the rescuers who arrived at the scene tried to extinguish the fire at the risk of their own lives, but were forced to suspend their work due to repeated shelling of the scene.

The State Emergency Service reported that rescuers managed to return to the site of the shelling only in the morning and completely extinguish the fire on an area of 350 square metres.

