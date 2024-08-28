Family of 4 was killed: Russian Federation drops KAB on Izmailivka, Donetsk region. PHOTO
Russian troops dropped a bomb on the village of Izmailivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.
The KAB hit the private sector, in particular, the house.
"An entire family died in the rubble of the house - 45 and 53-year-old parents, as well as their son, 17, and daughter, 24. Rescuers unblocked their bodies from the rubble," the statement said.
