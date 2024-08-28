ENG
Denys Yashchuk, former boxer of Ukrainian national team, died during war with Russian invaders. PHOTO

Denys Yashchuk, a former boxer of the Ukrainian national team, was killed while defending Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the National Olympic Committee.

"The sad news has shaken the Olympic family. The former boxer of the Ukrainian national team Denys Yashchuk was killed in the war with the Russian occupiers. Denys Yashchuk was a member of the semi-professional boxing team "Ukrainian Atamans" and held the title of Master of Sports of International Class," the statement said.

