Natalia Kuznetsova (Iranka), a soldier of 67th SMB, died defending Ukraine at front. PHOTO

Natalia Kuznetsova (Iranka), a Right Sector activist and soldier of the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was killed in action against the Russian invaders.

This was reported by Ruslan Kahanets, a military officer of the "Vidar" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Natalia Kuznetsova's husband, Viktor Panasko, with the call sign "Iranian", was killed near Bakhmut in May 23.

"Another family of patriots and nationalists in heaven," Kahanets added.

What do you know about the soldier Natalia Kuznetsova?

Natalia Kuznetsova is originally from Kirovohrad region, but for a long time she lived in Chernihiv, where her husband, Viktor Panasko, an officer of the Stepan Bandera All-Ukrainian Trident Organisation and commander of the Chernihiv regional detachment, was from.

The Iranian woman headed the Chernihiv branch of the Right Sector.

Prior to the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Natalia Kuznetsova worked at SkyLawyers, where she managed the Kyiv office.

In May 2022, she announced that she was no longer providing legal services and joined the ranks of the 3rd Separate Rifle Battalion of the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

On 14 March 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Natalia Kuznetsova the Order for Courage, III class.

