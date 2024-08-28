Zelenskyy met with representatives of Ecumenical Patriarchate. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

The Head of State met with Metropolitan Hilarion of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada, Archbishop Hilarion of Winnipeg, Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, Patriarchal Deacon Epifaniy, and Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarch in Ukraine Bishop Michael.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is doing everything possible to overcome the challenges facing the church in the country.

"It is clear that these challenges are not overnight, and they did not appear today. We, for our part, will do everything to ensure that there is stability and peace in this area as well. This is very important for us," he said.

Representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate assured that the Church and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew would continue to pray for and support Ukraine.

"For a just peace to prevail on the Ukrainian land. And for peace to prevail in Ukrainian Orthodoxy as well. Our mission here is to show love and support. And that we are together with you, that we will cooperate in all these issues for the good of the Ukrainian people," Archbishop Hilarion added.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is looking forward to the visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and stressed that it is very important for our country.







