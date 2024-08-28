Latvia donates to National Police of Ukraine 12 vehicles and IT equipment for "Rage" assault brigade. PHOTOS

A police delegation from Latvia visited Ukraine. Representatives of the Latvian police met with their Ukrainian counterparts and handed over assistance, including cars and IT equipment.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine on Wednesday, 28 August, Censor.NET reports.

The Latvian delegation was headed by the Chief of the State Police Armands Ruks and the Head of the Main Criminal Department, Cybercrime Department Roms Jasins. The meeting was also attended by Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Latvia in Ukraine Madara Silina.

The Latvian colleagues handed over 12 used cars for the needs of the National Police of Ukraine. It is noted that the vehicles were distributed to the frontline regions, where police cars are most often targeted by Russian enemies. Donetsk region received 4 cars, Kharkiv and Kherson regions received 3 cars each, and Chernihiv region received 2 cars.

In addition, Latvia donated IT equipment to the Special Police Department of the United Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Rage".

Police officers from Latvia visited the Wall of Remembrance on Kyiv's Mykhailivska Square and paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers in the war with Russia.

