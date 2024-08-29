At night, Russians shelled Odnorobivka with "Grad". In morning, part of Kharkiv remained without electricity. PHOTO

Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling from aircraft and MLRS. At least 17 people were injured in Kupyansk overnight

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

On the night of 29 August, Russians shelled the village of Odnorobivka with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Two private houses and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the shelling, and the power grid was damaged again after the shelling was restored. There were no casualties.







Part of Kharkiv without electricity

According to Kharkivoblenergo, as of the morning, as a result of hostile shelling, power outages occurred in some districts of Kharkiv.

"Power engineers have all the information and are working to restore power," the statement said.

Shelling of Kharkiv region on 28 August

In the village of Doroshivka, private houses and outbuildings burned as a result of hostile shelling. There were no casualties.

In the afternoon, the enemy conducted an air strike on Kupyansk, burning a private house of 80 m², damaging the building of the Kupyansk military administration, 5-storey residential buildings, a hotel, the prosecutor's office and court, and other civilian infrastructure.

"At least 17 people were injured, with those hospitalized in light and moderate condition," said Sinegubov.

Also, during the day, the enemy attacked several settlements in the Kharkiv region

In the village of Kivsharivka, a garage was damaged as a result of the hostile shelling of an FAB-500 with a UMPK module. In the villages of Sobolivka and Novoosynove, dead wood was burning as a result of hostile artillery fire. There were no casualties.

In the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, a private house was damaged as a result of an enemy attack with an MLRS. In Podoly village, the enemy attacked with an unmanned aerial vehicle. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian army struck 252 times at 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region