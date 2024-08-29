Russians drop more than dozen munitions from UAVs in Nikopol district, in addition, Russian army attacks with kamikaze drones and artillery. PHOTOS

On August 29, the occupiers dropped more than a dozen munitions from a UAV on the settlements of Nikopol district. The Russian army also used kamikaze drones and fired from artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.

Lysak noted that the infrastructure in the area was damaged. There were several fires.

Also, a shopping centre an educational institution, 8 apartment buildings, 13 private houses, 5 outbuildings were damaged. A car and a gas pipeline were smashed. A power line was also damaged.

In the afternoon, fighters of the "East" Air Force shot down a reconnaissance drone over the region.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops shelled Nikopol with artillery, killing a woman and wounding 5 people.

