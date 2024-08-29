Another 14 children were returned from temporarily occupied territories to Ukraine. PHOTOS

On August 29, several families were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Courageous families with teenagers and very young children have taken a bold step of resistance that shows the resilience of the Ukrainian spirit. They overcame many difficulties to find themselves on the territory controlled by Ukraine.In particular, one of the families, who did not accept the new "disorder" of the Russian authorities, tried several times to leave the TOT on her own. However, they were returned without explanation, accompanied by threats. Another family was hiding from the Russians because of their pro-Ukrainian position. Fortunately, this is over now and our Office was able to help our citizens," said Lubinets.

During the conversation with the Ombudsman's Office staff, people said they were afraid to go out, could not find a job without a "Russian" passport, received threats of property confiscation and deprivation of parental rights, had no choice in schools, and were subjected to unreasonable searches of their homes. Ukrainian books found were burned and valuable property was confiscated. The "new" government did not limit itself in any way.

"So we made the right decision to leave the TOT, making a wise choice in favor of security, freedom and a decent future that reflects the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. Today, many of the returned children need schooling, psychological and humanitarian assistance, and social integration. Therefore, the state, together with public and charitable organizations, will provide everything necessary to ensure a stable environment for the growth of young Ukrainians," the Commissioner said.

Dmytro Lubinets also expressed his gratitude to the Right to Protection, Caritas, Rocada, Smile, Sich Human Rights Group, Ataman, the Coordination Center for the Development of Family and Child Care and government agencies that have joined the reintegration and assistance to families.

