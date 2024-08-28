Ruscists occupied Memryk and Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

The Russian army seized the villages of Memryk and Kalynove in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

In addition, Russian troops advanced in Novohrodivka, Kostiantynivka, near Mykhailivka, Lisivka, and Vodiane.

Earlier, it was reported that Russians are trying to attack Vuhledar in the Donetsk region from the flanks.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian army occupied Mezhove, Skuchne, and Zhuravka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP