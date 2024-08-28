Ruscists occupied Memryk and Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
The Russian army seized the villages of Memryk and Kalynove in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.
In addition, Russian troops advanced in Novohrodivka, Kostiantynivka, near Mykhailivka, Lisivka, and Vodiane.
Earlier, it was reported that Russians are trying to attack Vuhledar in the Donetsk region from the flanks.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password