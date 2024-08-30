Ruscists shelled Kurakhove: One person was killed, five were wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Kurakhove in Donetsk region with "Uragan" MLRS, wounding 5 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"There were direct hits to a three-storey residential building, an administrative building and a shop. So far, we know about 5 victims, but there are probably more people under the rubble," the statement said.

The rescue operation is underway.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that rescuers had pulled 1 wounded person from the rubble of the destroyed grocery store and removed the body of the deceased person. Search and rescue operations have been completed.

The fire was extinguished on the territory of a local hospital. The fire destroyed 4 cars.

Read more: Occupants tried to land in Kurakhove sector yesterday. Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped enemy assault - press service of 33rd SMB





