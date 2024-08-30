Historian and archaeologist from Lviv, Yuriy Revera, died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A defender from Lviv, an employee of the Research Centre "Rescue Archaeological Service", Yuriy Revera, was killed in the Donetsk sector. The hero was 51 years old.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Research Centre "Rescue Archaeological Service".

He graduated from the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, Faculty of History, with the degree in the "History of Ukraine" (1992-1998).

A historian by education and vocation, Yuriy joined the "Rescue Archaeological Service" Research Centre of the Institute of Archaeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in 2008 and worked there until the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. He held the positions of historian, archaeologist, and junior researcher.

He was an active participant in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity.

He had a thorough knowledge of numismatics, which became his main vocation over the past decades. Many coins from the Centre's research passed through his hands.

He also had a talent for archaeological research - as part of expeditions, he took part in excavations and explorations in almost all parts of Ukraine.

In the first days of the full-scale war, he stood up to defend Ukraine and joined the Lviv Territorial Defence and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He served in the hottest spots on the front line.

